影／印度吹起「扳手腕」運動熱潮　女性參與度大增 | Arm-wrestling makes a comeback in India with rising female participation

大家小的時候一定都玩過扳手的遊戲，這項運動不僅考驗速度和力量，還不需要任何設備或器材，堪稱最經濟的運動，近年在印度掀起一股風潮。

Most people have definitely played arm-wrestling when they were young, it is a sport that challenges one’s speed and strength.

While it doesn’t require any equipment to play, the highly economical game is making a comeback in India, causing a nation-wide sensation.

來自印度的拉克斯曼（Laxman Singh Bhandari）十分熱衷扳手腕運動，他在三年前曾在亞洲錦標賽中獲得金牌殊榮，更成為國際賽事中的裁判。為了推廣這項運動，他在1995年成立了扳手腕運動俱樂部「Royal Sports Club」，在這25年間不分男女老少，培養了許多人投入這項運動，更在2017年舉辦新德里洲際錦標賽，吸引超過750人前來試試身手。

Arm-wrestling enthusiast Laxman Singh Bhandari has worked relentlessly to popularize the game in India.

As an Asian Championship gold medalist three years ago and an international referee, he started an arm-wrestling club in 1995. He has cultivated people from all walks of life in this field through more than two and a half decades.

The club even organized a Delhi state championship in 2017, attracting around 750 entries.

拉克斯曼表示，「扳手腕並非純粹的體力競賽，技巧和速度也很關鍵。當裁判說『預備—開始』時，你只有不到一秒鐘的反應時間，如果沒抓準時間就很容易被對手佔上風」。

“It is not strictly about strength. Technique and speed are equally decisive factors,” Laxman said.

“When the referee says ‘ready and go’, you have less than a second to react. If you mess up your timing then the game can turn against you,” he added.

他也指出這項運動的美在於「它適合所有人和年齡層，即使是身障人士都能參與」。並表示，越來越多女性、殘疾孩童開始對這項運動感興趣。

He pointed out the beauty of arm-wrestling is that “It is a game for everybody.”

“This game is for all age groups and it is played by all categories. Even the physically challenged can play,” he said.

He also mentioned the growing participation of females as well as kids who are physically challenged.

「Royal Sports Club」訓練了超過300名女性學員，不少女性學習扳手腕是為了增加自信和自我防衛。

Royal Sports Club has trained more than 300 women, many of them took up the sport to build confidence and empower themselves.

一名女學員芭瓦（Shruti Bawa）分享自己學習這項運動後的轉變：「自從學習扳手腕後，我敢到任何想去的地方，也有自信獨自旅行」，而這是她從前從來不敢做的。

One trainee among them, Shruti Bawa, shared her change after learning the sport.

“I can cross the road by myself and go anywhere I like, I am confident to travel on my own,” she said, adding that these are the things she didn’t dare to do before being trained in arm-wrestling.