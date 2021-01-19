Avs send Cole to Wild for Pateryn in swap of swap defensemen

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and Minnesota have swapped veteran defensemen, with the Avalanche acquiring Greg Pateryn and the Wild receiving Ian Cole.

The trade Tuesday represents a significant salary-cap savings for Colorado from Cole’s $4.25 million hit to Pateryn’s $2.25 million. It gives the Avalanche more room to work with for later deals.

The 30-year Pateryn had two assists in three games for the Wild this season. Cole, who turns 32 in February, didn’t register a point through two games.

Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2008 draft by Toronto, Pateryn has amassed four goals and 37 assists over 270 career games with Montreal, Dallas and Minnesota. He had a career-high 12 assists in ’17-18 with the Stars.

“Greg is a strong, veteran defenseman who plays a heavy game,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement. “He’s a hard-nosed, competitive player who can kill penalties, block shots and brings some additional grit to our back line.”

Cole had a career-high 22 assists last season for Colorado. He also had 83 hits and 122 blocked shots in 65 games during the 2019-20 season.

A first-round pick by St. Louis in 2007, Cole has scored 26 goals and recorded 112 assists in 543 games with the Blues, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Colorado. He won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles with Pittsburgh in ‘15-16 and ’16-17.

Colorado signed Cole as a free agent on July 1, 2018. He had six goals and 35 assists in 138 games in an Avalanche sweater.

“We thank Ian for his two years with the Avalanche, for his efforts both on the ice as well as in the community,” Sakic said. “We wish him the best of luck moving forward.”

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

