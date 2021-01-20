英潮牌「垃圾袋裙」售價破萬　網友譏：我家超多捲 | Fans baffled by British trendy brand’s design

【看CP學英文】根據每日郵報(Daily Mail)，英國潮牌店Nu近日販售一件全黑無袖氣球裙，一體成形的黑色亮面外觀卻要價破萬元，一上架即引起熱議，不少網友譏罩袍很像家裡的垃圾袋。

According to the Daily Mail, the British trendy brand Nu sells a sleeveless balloon shirt dress in black, which is priced at more than US$600, drawing much attention from social media users comparing it to a garbage bag.

根據Nu官網，「黑色無袖氣球裙」每件售價242.50英鎊 (約新台幣9,244元)，然而，此標價為1月五折特惠價，目前官網顯示已回到原售價，每件485英鎊 (約新台幣18,527元)。

According to Nu’s website, the “black Jacquard Sleeveless Balloon Shirt Dress” was priced at £242.50 (NT$9,244) per piece; however, this price is a 50% discount in January. The website now shows that the price has returned to the original price of £485 (NT$18,527).

官網產品簡介寫道：「100%聚酯纖維，不對稱前口袋設計、開襟氣球狀蓬蓬襯衫」。

Its website wrote that the 100 percent polyester garment features asymmetric front pockets-front and button closure-balloon form.

英國潮牌Nu在倫敦高級住宅區切爾西 (Chelsea)、馬里波恩(Marylebone)皆設有分店，主要鎖定高端客群，也因此粉絲看到高端設計品牌推出這款「氣球裙」格外傻眼。

Nu has stores in Chelsea and Marylebone, high-end residential areas in London, mainly targeting high-end customers.

Thus, fans were baffled by design from the clothes giant.

報導指出，許多網友表示不懂背後設計理念紛紛表示，「告訴我這不是垃圾袋」、「非常確定我家廚房水槽下就有很多捲」。

In response to the weird design, many social media users said they didn’t understand the design concept.

One wrote: “Tell me that’s not a bin bag,” while another said “Pretty sure I’ve got a roll of them under the kitchen sink. Jackpot.’

另一方面，也有網友形容這件裙子根本就像自製廉價萬聖節扮裝。

Meanwhile, others said that they resembled cheap, homemade Halloween costumes.