EVA Air among safest airlines in the world

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan-based EVA Airways (長榮航空) retained the ninth position in the latest rankings of 2021 the world’s safest airlines from Germany’s Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Centre (JACDEC).

The latest ranking and assessments were released in the February 2021 edition of Germany’s “AERO International Magazine.”

This announcement follows EVA’s recent recognition as 6th in AirlineRatings.com’s World’s Safest Airlines for 2021.

JACDEC evaluated 33 parameters for annual overall rankings by comparing a value for each airline’s accumulated operations with those of other carriers.

The factors that are considered include fleet age, IATA flight safety audits, serious flight accidents and flight losses over the past 30 years.

Since JACDEC began releasing airline safety ranking in 2003, EVA has consistently ranked at the forefront in its top 100 safest airlines.

“EVA and the entire aviation industry are facing enormous challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. As we work to provide necessary services during these trying times, we remain fully committed to safety management and training,” said EVA President Clay Sun (孫嘉明).

“EVA is honored to be recognized by JACDEC and AirlineRatings.com. This recognition is a credit to our conscientious, hard-working EVA staff. It encourages us to continue to do our best to uphold the highest standards of safety in the air and on the ground without compromise.”

EVA has made training its flight safety cornerstone. Though COVID-19 impacted 2020 operations, EVA maintained safety training.

The arilines conducted nine training programs for its entire staff, offering access to some on E-Learning platforms and further weaving safety into its culture’s fibers.