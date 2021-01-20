One local, one imported COVID-19 infection confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported a family member of case 839 (case 870) as the newest local infection case in Taiwan on Wednesday, making it the 10th case of the hospital cluster infections.

Another imported case was also reported today and the patient is a Taiwanese woman in her twenties, recently returned from Spain.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained that case 870 had lived with case 839 prior to her infection confirmation, and was placed under quarantine as case 839’s contact on Jan. 11.

Case 870 developed a fever on Jan. 18 and was tested by health authorities; her infection was confirmed today.

As she had been under quarantine, no other contacts have been listed by the CECC.

Meanwhile, the CECC have revealed that after further investigation, case 869 may have contracted the virus on Jan. 7 when case 838 attended her employer.

Following her employer’s release on Jan. 13, she had stayed in to take care of them, and did not go out or come into contact with anyone else.

She began experiencing symptoms on Jan. 16 and was taken to the hospital to be tested on Jan. 18; the infection was confirmed on Tuesday.

Eight possible contacts have been tracked down, including her employer and the employer’s family members.

Five are currently under quarantine and tests are still being administered by the CECC.

An imported case (case 871) was also reported today, who had been visiting friends in Spain in December.

She returned to Taiwan on Jan. 8 and submitted negative test results taken three days prior to boarding her flight.

She developed symptoms of the virus on Jan. 17 and was tested a day later.

Her infection was confirmed today, and 2 possible contacts have since been listed who are all under quarantine.

As of press time, 870 cases have been confirmed so far, including 765 imported cases, 66 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 769 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.