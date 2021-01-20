Eight Taiwan banks to offer banknotes exchange service for CNY

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Ahead of the Chinese New Year, Taiwan’s central bank (中央銀行) announced on Tuesday that new banknotes exchange service will be available from Feb. 3-9 (five business days) in 454 branches of eight financial institutions across Taiwan.

The service is to meet the surging demand for new banknotes as people prepare money to put in red envelopes for the coming Lunar New Year.

People can get new banknotes in 454 designated branches of the state-owned banks — Bank of Taiwan (臺灣銀行), Land Bank of Taiwan (臺灣土地銀行), Taiwan Cooperative Bank (合作金庫商業銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行), Taiwan Business Bank (臺灣中小企業銀行), Chunghwa Post (中華郵政).

Each person is limited to exchanging no more than one hundred NT$100 bank notes, the central bank said, adding that the exchange of other notes will be limited as well.

According to the central bank, 371 designated branches of seven banks and 24 designated Chunghwa post offices in the metropolitan area will open special counters for banknote exchange service during the five business days.

The other 59 post offices in remote areas will offer banknote exchange service to the public at their regular business counters.

The central bank has also created a map link in the list of new banknotes exchange locations so that people can easily find out the place of the designated exchange locations on the Central Bank’s official website, Facebook and mobile app.