CECC updates whereabouts of 3 local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) unveiled a new updated graph detailing the whereabouts of cases 863, 864 and 865 on Wednesday.

According to the new information released by the CECC, aside from visiting the Nanmen market in Taoyuan (桃園南門市場) on Jan 13 (from 11:30 a.m. 12:15 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (from 11:40 a.m. to 12:35 p.m), case 864 had also been to the Guang De Seafood Restaurant (廣德海鮮餐廳) on Zhongbu 2nd Street (中埔二街) between 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 12.

In addition, case 864 had been to an oyster and pork intestine vermicelli store on Jianguo Road (建國路) in Taoyuan on Jan. 16 between 9 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

He had also been to Fulong Mochi store (福隆粩) on Chaozhou Street (潮州街) around 7:00 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 16 and a soy milk stand (一品金湯豆漿王) located on Hongchang 6th Street on Jan. 17 around 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, case 865’s work shifts has also been revealed, and the CECC announced that she had been at the Mos Burger shop between 9:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., from Jan. 16-18.

In addition, she had also frequented a McDonald’s, Sanmin locationon, on Jan. 16 between 9:10 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) continued to urge those who had been at the same locations during those few days to practice self-health management and seek medical attention if related symptoms develop before Feb. 1.