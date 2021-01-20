Family member of case 864 works in Taipei 101

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Following the recent 10 domestically-transmitted cases of the Taoyuan General Hospital infections, a company based in Taipei 101 announced on Wednesday one of their employees is a family member of case 864, had tested negative and is currently under quarantine.

According to the company statement, the employee and 10 others who were in contact with them are all placed in quarantine.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said case 864 had been in contact with the employee on Jan. 16 and 17.

As the employee had tested negative, he urged others to remain calm and be mindful of virus-prevention measures.

The announcement of the company came after the CECC reported on Tuesday 4 more local infection cases, including a colleague of case 863 (case 868), the husband of case 863 (case 864) and his daughter (case 865).

A Vietnamese caregiver (case 869) at the Taoyuan Hospital was also confirmed of being infected with COVID-19 on the same day.

The CECC unveiled on Wednesday that among the 7 family members listed as possible contacts of case 864, 6 results have come back negative while one is still undergoing the tests.

Seventeen others were listed as possible contacts in the work environment as well, with 15 testing negative and 2 still awaiting results.

Taipei 101 has also released a statement following the revelation, claiming that they had been following virus-prevention measures issued by the CECC and had infrared scanners installed to detect if anyone entering the building had a fever.

In addition, they limited the number of people allowed in elevators and requested that all who entered needed to wear face masks.

Areas prone to exposure are also disinfected every hour and the air conditioners of every floor is activated hourly to keep circulation, the statement added.