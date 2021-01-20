老外看台灣／火車站絕美照片地點曝光！老外大讚：吉卜力電影場景｜Photographer praised for stunning photo of train station in Taiwan woods

【看CP學英文】台灣鐵路風景絕對是旅客來台必訪景點，在幽靜的鐵道旁，遊客能一眼望盡台灣島之美。

One of the greatest hidden gems of Taiwan is its scenic railroad routes that lets visitors get a glimpse of the natural beauty of the island.

近期，在台北工作的Geoffrey Chang 決定與他人分享這一塊小小天地，於社群媒體上貼出一張他在深山處拍攝的照片，照片中，只見一列火車正在進站中。

Geoffrey Chang, a Taiwanese living and working in Taipei recently decided to share this small part of paradise with others and posted a photo he took deep within the mountains, which showed a train approaching the station.

照片貼出後馬上得到外國網友熱烈迴響，其中許多人大讚照片有如吉卜力電影裡的場景。

The picture was very well-received by members of the foreign community, with many equating the beautiful image to a still from a Studio Ghibli film.

一位網友更是浮誇的表示，「太美了！（只要能讓我到台灣）要我隔離兩個禮拜我都願意。」

One social media user loved it so much that he commented, “So gorgeous! Put me in quarantine for two weeks-I don’t care.”

他繼續寫道，「我只想回到這美麗的國家，吃好吃的美食。」

“I just want to come back to this beautiful country and eat the glorious food,” he continued.

與The China Post訪談中，Geoffrey透露照片是在平溪線上的某一站拍攝的，雖然他記不得，不過猜想是嶺腳站。

When asked by The China Post, Chang revealed that the photo was actually taken at a train station on the Pingxi Line, and though he couldn’t remember, he believes it was the Lingjiao station (嶺腳).

Geoffrey也分享到，當他在找最完美的角度時，一位坐在旁邊的長者突然間大聲的告訴他火車就快進站了，務必趁它進站時照一張。

Chang added that while he was trying to get the perfect shot, an old man sitting at the train station suddenly piped up to alert him a train was about to approach the station and urged him to take a shot the second it entered.

老人家的建議瞬間讓Geoffrey想起他為什麼這麼愛台灣，也提醒自己當時在國外工作時為何那麼想念這裡。

The old man’s comment reminded Chang exactly why he loved Taiwan so much, and recalled just why he missed it so much when working abroad.

對Geoffrey而言，熱情開朗、隨口就能與你搭話的台灣人才是在台灣旅遊最讓他感到輕鬆自在的原因。

To him, the warm and cheerful locals who casually strike up a conversation with you without asking anything in return is “what makes traveling in Taiwan so pleasant and relaxing.”

Geoffrey後來也透露自己起初只是想捕捉陽光，將寧靜的畫面記錄下，也對於網友熱烈得回應感到受寵若驚。

Chang later revealed that he just wanted to “capture the sunlight” and the “sense of tranquility” at the specific moment and was pleasantly surprised to find others loving it as much as him.