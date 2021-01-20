Taipei International Book Exhibition canceled due to COVID-19 : MOC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC,文化部) announced on Wednesday that the 2021 Taipei International Book Exhibition (2021台北國際書展), running from Jan. 26-31 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the online book fair and the professional forums will be held as scheduled later this month, MOC said.

In consideration of difficulty in maintaining a safe social distance in the venue, the MOC has decided to cancel the book fair after a thorough risk assessment.

MOC added that a large number of visitors and the exhibition hall’s size make it difficult to ensure a safe distance between visitors, keep track of their activities and the duration of their stay in the exhibition hall.

The Taipei Book Fair Foundation (台北書展基金會) said that it is stepping up to draft a detailed refund method which will be announced within three days.