文青IG要衝踩點！最大日式建築群就在台北 | ‘Taiwan Literature Base’ becomes #Instaworthy spot in Taipei

【看CP學英文】Taipei Walker報導，如果是氣質系文青，一定會知道藏身在台北市區裡面的復古秘境「齊東詩社」，保留的日式古建築群、防空洞等古蹟建築，也是IG上討論度極高的打卡熱點之一。這次經過文化部重新定位、重新命名為「臺灣文學基地」，於即日起正式開幕，讓人不只拍照、打卡，更要用藝文特展、文學創作等活動，打造更多元的新景點。

Taipei’s “Qidong Poetry Salon,” an exhibition space, has been known for its well-preserved Japanese buildings and air-raid shelter.

The historic spot has been renovated, renamed as ” Taiwan Literature Base” by the Ministry of Culture and reopened on Monday.

臺灣文學基地共有7棟歷史建物、占地達350坪，園區內部，從老樹、建築、到展區空間規劃，通通各有巧思。

Seven historical buildings cover an area of 1,157 square meters with rows of old trees, buildings, and exhibition spaces.

其中「齊東舍」作為「不願被消失：日式宿舍到文學基地」常設展，讓人第一站就能了解到這個古蹟群的保存過程和歷史，而「悅讀館」則打造台北最大規模的「故事屋」，提供各式繪本，並且延伸出「聽故事、講故事」的交流互動體驗。

Among them, “Qidong House” features a permanent exhibition of “The birth of the Literature Base: A New Chapter of the Old Houses,” allowing people to learn about the site’s preservation process and history.

The “Reading Hall” is the largest story house in Taipei, offering various picture books and interactive experiences.

除此之外，在「展覽廳」推出首檔特展「二十歲，你好：作家的青年足跡」回顧一百年間的文學創作環境。

The first temporary exhibition, “Writers in their Twenties,” featuring the introduction of Taiwanese young writers’ role in the past 100 years, takes place at the exhibition hall until June 20, 2021.

「創作坊」為跨界多元活動的場域，而最深處的「繆思苑」則是創作者駐村、並且可以和民眾互動的空間。

The “Creative Workshop” is a space for cross-field activities, while the “Muse Garden” (繆思苑) is a building opened for artists to reside and interact with the public.

特別的是，在園區內部更邀請到抹茶控的口袋清單「平安京茶事Matcha One」進駐，讓人可以在復古日式古蹟中、享受到吧台式的日式下午茶、抹茶甜點。

What’s more? You can take a rest and have some matcha-flavored desserts, cakes, ice creams & coffees in the afternoon at the “Matcha One.”

臺灣文學基地 | Taiwan Literature Base

How to get there? 台北市中正區濟南路二段27號 | No. 27, Section 2, Jinan Road, Zhongzheng District | 開放時間：10:00-18:00（周一休館） | Opening hours: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Tuesdays-Sundays)