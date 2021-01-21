影／停辦台灣燈會！蘇貞昌：不容任何地方有破口｜Su Tseng-chang cancels Lantern Festival on virus resurgence

衛福部部立桃園醫院新冠肺炎群聚感染的情形持續擴大，為加緊防疫，行政院週二(19)日下午宣布停辦台灣燈會；對此，行政院長蘇貞昌強調，國內陸續發生幾起本土的病例，在如此嚴峻的疫情下，希望大家一條心，一起防疫第一。

The Executive yuan announced Tuesday its decision to cancel the Taiwan Lantern Festival due to an infection cluster at Taoyuan General Hospital.

Premier Su Tseng-chang expressed hope that the public would unite on the decision to prioritize containing the virus as Taiwan reports several locally-transmitted cases.

蘇貞昌本週二針對停辦「台灣燈會」的議題受訪，他表示，燈會是幾十年來，受國人、國際重視的大活動，但面臨國際疫情的險峻，加上國內陸續發生幾起的本土病例，應以防疫為重，「絕不容有任何地方有破口」。

Su added that he understands the Lantern Festival has been a grand event respected by nationals and international communities alike for decades.

However, he stressed that containing the virus should take priority as the global pandemic intensifies and Taiwan seeing several domestic cases recently. “No infection control breach is allowed,” he added.

台北市長柯文哲今（20）日也宣布配合中央防疫政策，延後台北燈節，原本預定周四開跑的台北年貨大街，也宣布停辦實體活動，包括停止搭設臨時攤棚及騎樓擺攤。此外，市長走街拜年活動也宣布取消。

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je announced a similar decision on Wednesday to postpone the Taipei Lantern Festival, keeping in line with the central government’s epidemic prevention measures.

As for the New Year grocery-shopping activity scheduled to start on Thursday in various shopping areas, The city government also decided to ban hawkers from setting up temporary stalls and those in arcades.

In addition, the mayor announced that he would not be paying a New Year call with citizens in the streets this year due to the pandemic.