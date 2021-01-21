老外看台灣／台裔美籍生談雙重身分困難　因緣際會重新愛上台灣！｜Taiwanese-American shares journey of getting to know Taiwan again

【看CP學英文】出生在美國的二代新移民小孩理所當然地會將自己的出生地視為真正的家，但有時一個偶然的際遇，可能會推使他們在其他地方另尋身份、找出最真實的自己和歸屬感。

Some second-generation immigrants born in the U.S. may see their place of birth as their one true home; but sometimes, a chance encounter or unexpected event can lead them to seek their true identities and sense of belonging elsewhere.

王閔澤出生在美國，父母都是台灣人，童年時也經常回台短暫居住。

Andrew Wang (王閔澤) was born in the U.S. to Taiwanese parents and frequently came back to Taiwan for short visits throughout his childhood.

不久後，他決定更徹底的探索自己的台裔身份，而新型冠狀肺炎疫情的出現使美國大學開始全面線上教學，意外地成了日後來台尋根的契機。

Over the years, he decided to explore his identity more thoroughly. He sudden opportunity came about when universities began taking their classes online due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

隨後，他抓住了來台唸書的機會，遠渡重洋來到太平洋另一端的家，並於國立台灣大學就學。

Wang then took up the chance to study for a year in Taiwan and arrived back at his other home across the ocean to enroll at the National Taiwan University.

在這裡，他開始以影片方式記錄自己的旅程，同時坦誠地與觀眾分享他接受自己雙重身分的途徑、過程。

Here, he began documenting his journey through film while candidly sharing with his audience his path to accepting his dual identities.

影片中，他承認來台的短暫時間都沒有讓他感到台灣是他的家鄉，並表示腦後一直有一個腦人的感覺，認為自己不是台灣的一份子。

In the video, Wang admitted that he never felt truly at home during his past, brief visits to Taiwan, and always had a “nagging feeling” that he didn’t belong here.

然而，在2018年的暑假，他加入了「北美華裔青年英語服務營」，此活動邀請了以英文為母語的高中生到台灣各地教小朋友英文。

However, in the summer of 2018, Wang “participated in ‘AID’, a program that invited English-speaking high schoolers to teach children English all over Taiwan.”

在這段期間，他表示自己交了很多好友，創造了很多難忘的回憶，也終於有機會好好的到台灣各地一探究竟。

During that time, Wang made many friends, unforgettable memories and finally had the opportunity to truly explore various parts of Taiwan.

從那時開始，台灣對他而言有大幅的改變，而他也將當時的機會視為他真正開始愛上台灣的時刻。

From then on, Taiwan began to mean so much more to Wang, and he credited that experience as the moment he fell in love with Taiwan.

與The China Post的訪談中，王閔澤說他認為當時教書最感人的時刻就是道別日那天。一年後，他有機會再回到當初教課的學校，馬上又回歸到與學生們輕鬆聊天的模式，而學生們看到當時教他們的老師回來見他們也非常喜悅。

Speaking to The China Post, Wang recalled a touching moment during the last day of his teaching trip where everyone said goodbyes. He was able to return a year later and immediately fell back into the easy rapport with the students who were thrilled to see them again.

當王閔澤被問到當一位台裔美籍生最好和最糟的部分時，他透露有點像雙面刃；他可以因有「兩個家庭」而對於大部分的事物有不同的體驗和見解，但是同時他也會經常覺得在哪裡都無法真正融入。

When asked about the best and worst part of being a Taiwanese-American, Wang called it a double-edged sword, where he could both “get a unique perspective and experience of having two homes,’ but not quite feeling like [he] completely belongs in either.”

他也將台灣與成長過程所居的紐約市做比較，指出他非常喜歡陌生人和他搭話的那種溫馨感，相對地，紐約人通常都汲汲營營，對於不認識的人也會顯得較封閉。

Wang also compared Taiwan with New York City, the place where he grew up and said he loved the welcoming feeling when strangers would spontaneously strike up a conversation with him, as New Yorkers are more often in a hurry and appeared closed off to people they don’t know.

他在台灣讀書的期間也發現台灣人最熱情的一面，熱心助人的個性和解釋事情的耐心，幫助他在學習中文的路上輕鬆許多。

During his time studying in Taiwan, Wang also glimpsed at the best of Taiwanese people who were willing to help and explain certain things he had difficulty comprehending in Chinese.

雖然王閔澤坦承自己的中文還不算「流利」，但他繼續認真的練習閱讀繁體中文，也交到許多好友，在他遇到困難的單字和字句時伸出援手。

Though not yet “truly fluent” in the language, he has continued reading traditional Chinese and made many Taiwanese friends who offer a helping hand when he comes across different words and vocabulary.

此影片深受網友歡迎，如今已被點閱超過8,000次，而許多人也大讚王閔澤真誠的敘述帶給其他台裔美籍另一種歸屬感。

The video was well-received and has been viewed more than 8,000 times, with many commending Wang’s heartfelt narrative which gave comfort to other Taiwanese-American social media users.

