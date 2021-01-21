Ursin has 20 points, No. 9 Baylor beats Oklahoma State 77-58

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Moon Ursin scored 20 points and No. 9 Baylor bounced back from a rare loss to beat Oklahoma State 77-58 on Wednesday night.

Ursin, a senior guard who entered the game averaging 9.4 points, made 7 of 14 shots and had eight rebounds.

Nalyssa Smith had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Didi Richards added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Baylor (9-2, 4-1 Big 12). The Lady Bears avoided their first back-to-back losses since the 2014-15 season.

Baylor had won 61 straight at home before falling to Iowa State on Saturday. That was Baylor’s first game in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lady Bears got it back together against Oklahoma State, holding the Cowgirls to 33% shooting and a season-low point total.

Natasha Mack scored 21 points, and Ja’Mee Asberry added 17 for Oklahoma State (9-5, 5-3). It lost its third straight after a 5-0 conference start.

Baylor held Oklahoma State to 30% shooting in the first half to take a 37-23 lead. Ursin scored 16 points in the half on 5-for-8 shooting, and made all five of her free throws.

Baylor remained in control throughout the second half, extending its lead to 24 points several times.

Baylor: The Lady Bears were only playing their third game of the new year. The offense was a bit off early, but Baylor shot 58% in the second half.

Oklahoma State: It was a missed opportunity for the Cowgirls, who entered the night just a half game behind Iowa State in the conference standings.

Baylor: Hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: At Kansas State on Monday.

