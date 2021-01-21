Taiwan reports 2 imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 more imported COVID-19 cases from the Philippines on Thursday, bringing the tally to 872.

Both cases are asymptomatic and submitted the required negative test results taken 3 days prior to boarding their flights to Taiwan.

Case 872 is a migrant fisherman in his thirties while case 873 is a woman in her twenties.

They arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 6 and Jan.7, respectively, and were tested on Jan. 19 and 20 when their quarantine period ended.

Both infections were confirmed today, and as they had not been in contact with anyone under quarantine, no contacts are listed, the CECC said.

As of press time, 872 cases have been confirmed so far, including 767 imported cases, 66 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 771 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.