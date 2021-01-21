‘TTV Super Star’ concert to go ahead but without live audience

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The “2021 TTV Super Star” (2021超級巨星紅白藝能大賞) concert to be aired on Chinese New Year’s Eve (Feb.11) will unfold as planned on Saturday, Jan. 23 at Taipei Arena (台北小巨蛋) without a live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizer announced Wednesday.

Taiwan Television (TTV,臺灣電視公司) said in a statement that the audience would not be allowed to enter the Taipei Arena on that day in accordance with the central government’s overall epidemic prevention policy.

The annual CNY concert features singers including JJ Lin (林俊傑), Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰), Chang Chen-Yue (張震嶽), Rene Liu (劉若英), Crowd Lu (盧廣仲) and Wakin Chau (周華健).

The show will be co-hosted by Mickey Huang (黃子佼), Hua Hua, Sam Wang (王少偉), Mary and Nadow Lin (納豆).

This announcement came after Taiwan’s health authorities strongly advised to cancel large-scale events across the country on Tuesday.

As of press time, 872 cases have been confirmed so far, including 767 imported cases, 66 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.