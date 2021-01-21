CECC clarifies time, whereabouts of local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) clarified that the time slots written on the whereabouts of cases 863, 864 and 865 had been somewhat extended to better ensure public safety.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) though case 864 had been documented as having visited a soy milk stand (一品金湯豆漿王) located on Hongchang 6th Street on Jan. 17 between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., it doesn’t mean he was there for three hours.

The time provided to the public is to have more customers practice self-health management to effectively lower the possibility of further spread of the COVID-19 infections.

Chen continued to urge those who had been at the same locations during those few days to practice self-health management and seek medical attention if related symptoms develop before Feb. 1.