Taiwanese uses creative way to keep strong food smell from car

TAIPEI (The China Post) — To keep your car tidy and clean, you might sometimes prohibit passengers from eating or drinking. Yet, a social media user recently shared a brilliant way to carry her favorite food without impacting her car, leaving other social media users dumbfounded.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the social media user shared a photo of a bag of fried chicken hanging outside a closed side door.

She explained that after buying fried snacks, she was worried about the food odors, so she came up with a brilliant way to prevent strong smell to trash her beloved car.

“However, sometimes I forget bags of food still holding outside the window. Once the door is opened, things fall,” she said, adding that the fried food staff always look baffled by her trick.

In response to the post, one suggested that she could hang it on the left and right mirrors or event the rear wiper, while another said it would be better to hold the food bags outside with closed windows.

Some said that food could also get cold, so they choose to buy insulated bags and boxes. “Putting food into an insulated bag can not only keep it warm and prevent food odors,” one suggested.