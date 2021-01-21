564 hospital personnel currently under quarantine: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Thursday 564 hospital personnel are currently being asked to quarantine for 14 days in relation to the Taoyuan General Hospital cluster infections, and added that the number may likely go up.

According to Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), hospital workers who may have been in contact with the confirmed cases have been asked to quarantine to prevent further spread of the virus.

He added that if they live with family or roommates, they can go to government-run quarantine centers.

In addition, a back-tracing program was launched on Wednesday so that those who had been hospitalized or transferred to the Taoyuan General Hospital between Jan. 6-20 may be asked to quarantine as well depending on the CECC.

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said on Thursday that the 1100 or so people on the list have already been asked to quarantine.

Cheng stressed that the hospital is an integral part of Taiwan’s fight against the pandemic as among the 800 plus confirmed cases in Taiwan, 223 had been under the care of the Taoyuan General Hospital, meaning around one quarter of all patents in Taiwan had been treated there.