來台九年俄羅斯家庭曝心聲　台灣「這點」真的無法習慣 | Russian family shares their life in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】Youtuber捷皓(Daniel Flash)與鳳梨妹 (Alina Kamalova)近日訪問到待在台灣長達九年的俄羅斯家庭，了解他們對台灣這塊土地有什麼看法、有哪一點不管住多久都難以習慣。

Youtuber Daniel Flash and Alina Kamalova recently interviewed Russian families who have been in Taiwan for nine years to find out what they think of the country and what they find hard to get used to no matter how long they stay here.

捷皓和鳳梨妹，一位來自阿根廷、一位則來自俄羅斯，共同創立頻道Daniel Flash 捷晧 & 鳳梨妹，從台灣、吉爾吉斯、阿根廷的角度來看世界。

Daniel and Alina (nicknamed pineapple girl), one from Argentina and the other from Russia, co-founded the channel “Daniel Flash & Pineapple girl,” in which they released videos, sharing unique perspectives on the world from Taiwan, Kyrgyzstan and Argentina.

影片中，鳳梨妹表示，她是從Instagram連絡上在台俄羅斯家庭，而媽媽Vera、大女兒Nadia、二女兒Taya、以及小兒子Philipp也熱情接受訪問，分享九年下來對台灣的生活觀察。

In the video, Alina said that she reached out to the Russian family in Taiwan through Instagram.

Vera, a Russian mother of three, along with the eldest daughter Nadia, second daughter Taya, and youngest son Philipp, shared their observations of life in Taiwan over the past nine years.

就讀小學三年級的Nadia訪談過程以一口流利中文回答，表示「很喜歡這邊，因為這裡很多很有趣的地方。」

Nadia, who is in third grade, responded fluently in Mandarin, saying, “I like Taiwan because there are so many places to have fun.”

她尤其喜歡台灣的公園，因為這裡的公園比莫斯科還要大。從小在台灣出生的Nadia會說三種語言，中文、俄羅斯文、英文，平時在家也會用三種語言和家人溝通。

She especially likes the parks in Taiwan because they are bigger than Moscow. Born in Taiwan, Nadia speaks three languages – Chinese, Russian and English – and communicates with her family in all three languages at home.

至於媽媽Vera則是對台灣便利性讚譽有加。「開車30分鐘就可以到達海邊，就算住在市中心也可以去健行爬山，真的很棒！」

As for her mother, Vera, she praised the convenience of Taiwan. ” You can drive your car, and in 30 minutes you will be at the seaside. And even downtown, I can go hiking. It’s amazing.”

她尤其熱愛海邊，對於幾乎每個周末都會去海邊的她來說，台灣是個天堂。

She especially loves the beach, and for her, who goes to the beach almost every weekend, Taiwan is truly a paradise.

Vera直呼：「想不到其他如此便利的城市了。」

Vera exclaimed, ” I don’t know any other capitals where you can do this.”

除此之外，Vera也很喜歡台灣的氣候，並點出台灣人都很友善，且非常樂意幫助他人。

Also, she likes the climate in Taiwan and says that Taiwanese people are very friendly and helpful.

問及台灣有哪方面可以改善，Vera想了一下，娓娓說道：「或許是這裡的學校制度吧。台灣學校給學生的功課太多，小孩必須背很多字詞，還有很多考試。」

When asked what could be improved in Taiwan, Vera said: ” I would say maybe something about Taiwanese schools that they have too much homework. You know kids have to memorize a lot of characters.”

“And there are a lot of tests.”

她表示這方面和俄羅斯不太一樣，除此之外，「我們喜歡台灣的一切！」

She said the school system es not quite the same as Russia, but other than that, “we love everything in Taiwan!”

See full video

Follow Daniel, Alina and Vera’s Instagram!