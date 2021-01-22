日本太愛台灣美食！「詭異組合」讓網友崩潰：超越珍珠料理 | Taiwanese shocked by ‘xiaolongbao taiyaki’ in Japan

【看CP學英文】台灣的美食享譽國際，有時傳到國外去還會掀起一股風潮，如先前台灣珍珠奶茶傳到日本時，日本人不僅瘋排隊搶買，甚至做出許多讓台灣人感到不可思議的料理，如珍珠泡飯、珍珠麻婆豆腐等等。近日，就又有網友發現日本人創意再度被激發，推出「台灣美食詭異組合」，引發熱議。

Taiwanese food has taken Japan by storm in recent years, such as pearl milk tea. Japanese even created new dishes with pearls, including soaked cooked rice in soup with boba and mapo tofu with boba.

A Facebook user posted a photo of rows of Japanese fish-shaped cakes on Tuesday with two Xiaolongbaos filled in each one, leaving social media users dumbfounded.

臉書粉絲團TOY IS MONEY於周二PO出日本SEGA鯛魚燒推出的最新產品 — 小籠包鯛魚燒 — 並在配文寫道：「可以拜託日本人不要這樣嗎？」

Facebook fan page “TOY IS MONEY” shared an advertisement of Japan SEGA Taiyaki’s newly released flavor “Xiaolongbao Taiyaki,” drawing much attention among Taiwanese social media users.

The caption wrote: “Can I ask Japanese not to do that?”

貼文一出，網友紛紛回應「幹嘛不直接放肉餡啦！怎麼是放小籠包」、「快住手…整個沒食慾了」；不過，也有網友笑虧「我們還把拉麵放在pizza上呢！還敢說人家」、「我們也有酪梨放在壽司啊….」。

Many left baffled by the creative cuisine in response to the post, saying that why don’t they just put the meat filling.

One wrote: “Stop it. I lost my appetite.” On the other hand, some said Taiwanese also made some creative dishes that are unacceptable for the foreigners, such as ramen pizza and avocado in sushi.

根據日本SEGA鯛魚燒官方推特，池袋分店已開始販售小籠包鯛魚燒，緊接著秋葉原店也即將推出這個最新口味。

According to the official Twitter account of SEGA Taiyaki, Ikebukuro store has already started to sell the dumpling taiyaki, and the Akihabara store will soon launch this new flavor.

每個鯛魚燒內含2個小籠包，售價250日圓(約新台幣67.56元)。

Each taiyaki contains two xiaolongbaos and is priced at 250 yen (about NT$67.56).