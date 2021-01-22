台北最強偽出國景點在北投　七彩「花海地毯」秒到日本｜Visit ‘Japan’ at Beitou’s flower blossom park

【看CP學英文】近期因為疫情影響，讓「偽出國景點」成為熱搜關鍵字，而去年初首次登場的「北投社三層崎公園」，效仿日本打卡聖地「富良野花海」的植栽種植藝術，用各種鮮豔花朵打造一層又一層、連綿不絕的坡地花海，是一夕爆紅的超夯台北景點。今年2021年北投社三層崎公園花海預計將在01/27強勢回歸，用絕美的花海讓人一秒到日本。

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “pretend to go abroad” trips have become a hot topic in Taiwan. On that note, the Ki-Pataw San-Tseng-Chip Park (北投社三層崎公園) located in Beitou District has once again come under the spotlight.

Modeled after the famed Furano flower fields in Hokkaido, Taiwanese who are eager for travel can visit the blooming flower sea on Jan. 27 and imagine themselves in Japan.

Featured on the sloping field are various brightly-colored flowers that create an illusion of a never-ending carpet of blossoms, making it one of the most popular attractions in Taipei.

根據台北市工務局表示：「今年花海區將擴大規模，並串聯周邊商家推出地圖，打造北投輕旅遊行程。」整個花海區超過9萬盆花草植栽相互交叉排列，形成一個天然、巨大的花海地毯，一路展至至2月底，讓台北人坐捷運來北投賞花、泡溫泉、吃美食。

According to the Public Works Department of the Taipei City Government (台北市工務局), this year will feature a display bigger and grander than before. In addition, neighboring businesses will work with the government to create a light travel itinerary for Beitou.

Over 90,000 pots of flowers and plants are crossed and arranged in the entire sea of flowers area, forming a natural, huge carpet of flowers that will be on display until the end of February.

Taipei residents can take the MRT to come to Beitou to enjoy the flowers, soak in the hot springs and eat tasty, local delicacies.

北投社三層崎花海 | Ki-Pataw San-Tseng-Chip Park

開幕時間 | Opening date：2021/01/27

交通方式 | Transportation：

搭乘捷運 | By MRT：捷運新北投站下車步行約15分鐘 | Get off at Xinbeitou MRT Station and walk 15 minutes

搭乘公車 | By Bus：大南公車216、218、223(正線、區間車)路線至貴子坑水土保持園區站下車 | Take Danan Bus 216, 218, and 223 to Guizikeng Water and Soil Conservation Education Park (貴子坑水土保持教學園區)

騎乘 YouBike | By YouBike：從YouBike捷運新北投站至秀山區民活動中心站約8分。| About 8 minutes from YouBike Xinbeitou MRT Station to the Citizens Activity Center Station at Xiushan District