老外看台灣／新北超夢幻秘境曝光！老外驚呼：愛麗絲夢遊仙境｜’Alice in Wonderland’ scene spotted in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】台灣的每一個角落都蘊藏著豐富的細節，只要以獨特的視角觀察，便會發現它們就是台灣最美的風景。

Every nook and corner in Taiwan holds an abundance of details that when viewed with a unique perspective, can showcase some of the most beautiful scenes.

Philip Chang是一位攝影愛好者。近期，他在新北市的石碇區拍攝了一張照片，照片中展示了一個天然的小通道，上面鋪滿了綠色植物和迷人的粉色花朵。

Philip Chang is a photography enthusiast in Taiwan who recently demonstrated this by capturing a shot in Shiding District in New Taipei City which showed a small natural “portal” padded with green vegetation and stunning pink flowers.

在陽光斜斜的照射下，依稀可見一條藍色小溪，好似小路將引領觀者通往異世界。

As the sunlight slants down and casts light on nature, a small blue stream can be seen at the end of it, giving the audience the illusion that the path leads to another world, altogether.

這張照片被外國網友大讚為台版愛麗絲夢遊仙境，而其中一位網友也表示照片的氛圍讓人感覺隨時能看到裂嘴貓在樹枝上對著他們微笑。

The photo was dubbed “Alice in Wonderland” by members of the foreign community with some claiming that it seemed the Cheshire Cat would suddenly be seen perched on the branches of the tree.

Philip解釋自己是在爬山的時候巧遇此景，而當下馬上把握時機，將最美的畫面捕捉下來。

The photographer explained that he had witnessed the beautiful scene during one of his hikes and immediately seized the moment to capture it on film.

更有一位網友開玩笑的指出，因為照片是在台灣，那個「神奇的通道」其實只會通往一個柏油路，而柏油路上三公尺外一定會停一輛在台灣最常見的藍色小卡車。

A social media user also poked fun at the scene and jokingly added that as it had been taken in Taiwan, it’s actually “a magical portal to an asphalt road where there’s sure to be a little blue truck parked 3m away.”

You can follow Philip Chang for more photos of Taiwan.