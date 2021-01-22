日本「愛妻造型便當」嚇壞老公　網友笑翻：品味太特別！| Japanese husband baffled by wife’s ‘special homemade meal’

【看CP學英文】自製便當除了美味營養，有時在便當飯菜上做出造型，也能為午餐時光增添不少樂趣。近日，一名日本太太為先生製作「特製便當」，因其造型實在太特殊，引發網友熱議討論。

Making a homemade meal can ensure your family eats fresh ingredients while adding some fun to your family’s lunchtime.

A Japanese woman has recently shared a photo of a “special lunchbox” she made for her husband, drawing much attention among social media users.

根據日媒FNNプライムオンライン報導，推特網友「山かつ」近日分享，她打算為先生特製一個華麗午餐，決定參考一個動畫角色，著手設計這份午餐。

According to Japanese media “FNNプライムオンライン,” a Twitter user named “Yamakatsu” recently shared that she intended to make a gorgeous lunch for her husband and decided to design this lunch with reference to an animated character.

她貼出成品照片，只見飯盒中一大碗白米飯上，有一張似人非人的臉。她表示，她選用芝麻作為頭髮、燒賣當眼睛、豆子當瞳孔和鼻孔、粉嫩的嘴巴放上一條紅蘿蔔絲。

A lunch box was packed with plain rice with ingredients on the top, which looks like a human face in the photo. She said she chose sesame seeds for its hair, Shumai for eyes, beans for its pupils and nostrils, and a shred of carrot for its pink mouth.

然而，排出來後卻是一張歪七扭八的臉，她不禁大嘆「做造型便當還真不容易。」

However, when she came out with a crooked face, she couldn’t help but sigh, “It’s not easy to make a lunch box.”

山かつ向媒體表示，先生打開便當，當下看到這張臉直呼：「好可怕」。她也透露，要做出兼顧營養美味的造型便當比想像中難很多。

Yamakatsu told the media that when her husband opened the lunchbox, he saw the face and exclaimed, “It’s scary.”

She added that it is much harder than expected to make a styled lunchbox that is both nutritious and delicious.

貼文一出，許多網友紛紛留言說道，「品味太特殊」、「快被笑死」、「銳利的眼神滿可愛的！」、「看起來很好吃」、「可以申請設計專利權了」。

In response to the post, some said that she has a unique taste while praising its sharp eyes.

One wrote: “It looks delicious,” and another commented that she could apply for a design patent.