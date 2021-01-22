Foreign Ministry confirms one infection at office in Malaysia

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — A staff member of Taiwan’s representative office in Malaysia was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday night. He has no symptoms for the time being and has been quarantined at home while he receives treatment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said on Friday.

The representative office reportedly started the standard operating procedures for epidemic prevention in accordance with the emergency response plan and relevant regulations of the Malaysian government, authorities said.

The Taiwan office also informed the office building and the representative office arranged for comprehensive disinfection of the office and public areas on Friday morning, Chinese-language media reported.

Taiwan officials further carried out sampling tests on two colleagues who had more frequent contacts with the confirmed personnel, and the results were negative, authorities said.

According to MOFA, other personnel of the representative office in Malaysia will resume work after the disinfection of the office is completed on Friday.

The consultancy service will remain open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and all businesses will remain in normal operation, the MOFA said.

The MOFA stressed that its representative office in Malaysia would continue to pay attention to the development of the local epidemic and provide Chinese services while ensuring the health of personnel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will also keep in close contact with the diplomatic offices abroad at any time to understand the health status of the staff and the family members and take necessary protective measures.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again requested that diplomatic offices abroad pay attention to epidemic prevention and their staff’s health to ensure the safety of the working and living environment.