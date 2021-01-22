Taoyuan official calls for calm amid reports of quarantined staff

TAIPEI (The China Post) — An official from the Department of Public Health, Taoyuan (桃園市衛生局) called for calm on Friday amid reports that two epidemic personnel carrying disinfection are under quarantine after showing potential COVID-19 symptoms.

Director Wang Wen-yan (王文彥) told Chinese-language media that two epidemic personnel suffered from diarrhea and one experienced fever after disinfecting the office of the Department of Public Health, Taoyuan.

None of them had directed contacts with infected patients, he said, adding that two of them already tested negative. There is no need to panic excessively, he continued.

The two personnel, who have been asked to quarantine at home, reportedly assisted in conducting the contact tracing of some previous patients.