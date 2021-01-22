放大20倍三天三夜不用睡　星巴克巨無霸杯再次回歸！｜2021 Giant Starbucks mugs begin sale in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】據Taipei Walker報導，收集星巴克杯子是許多人出遊一定會做的事情，各種造型、各地城市、聯名系列等星巴克杯，讓人每次買都說最後一次，卻又在新品開賣的時候又忍不住衝去搶買。這次為了歡慶台灣星巴克500 Giant Audrey，推出台灣地區限定的「星巴克巨無霸馬克杯」，放大20倍的經典星巴克杯讓你喝一杯三天三夜不用睡。

Those who love to collect mugs and water bottles from Starbucks when they travel to different cities and countries will be thrilled to discover Taiwan’s Starbucks “500 Giant Audrey” mug.

The mug, true to its name, is around 20 times larger than its original counterparts, nearly guaranteeing those who use it to never need a wink of sleep for 72 hours straight.

「歡慶500 Giant Audrey」巨無霸杯是繼2018、2019之後第三次在台推出的巨無霸杯，更是重量最重、售價最高、工藝難度最難的杯子，不同於之前的巨無霸杯這次正面造型以「雷雕女神LOGO」為主，背面印上500、Taiwan字樣象徵在台灣開設500間門市。

The “Celebrate 500 Giant Audrey” huge mug is actually the third launched in Taiwan, with its debut being in 2018, and a subsequent version released in 2019.

Compared to the previous two, it is the heaviest, most expensive and most difficult mug made.

Different from the other two, the front of the mug depicts the Starbucks logo, while the back features a “500” and “Taiwan” to symbolize the opening of 500 stores in Taiwan.

首波上市於20間限定門市中開賣，數量有限，是許多資深星巴克鐵粉家裡一定要擺上一杯的超級限量款。另外，提醒大家根據星巴克公告，此款杯子比較適用於收藏和觀賞使用，建議不要真的拿來裝飲料。

The mugs are now available in just 20 stores and the limited edition is sure to be a must-have for long-time Starbucks fans.

In addition, according to the Starbucks website this cup is more suitable for collection and ornamental use, and is not recommended to use it to carry beverages.

星巴克「歡慶500 Giant Audrey」巨無霸杯

售價 | Price：11,000元 | NT$11,000

重量 | Weight：4.14公斤 | 4.14 kg

首賣門市 | Sold at：

台北時代寓所、保安、市政、內湖民權、板橋車站、中清、南京建國、板雙、彰化中山、羅東、竹北自強、永康、淡海、介壽、嘉邑、101典藏、桃園藝文、博愛華夏、高雄夢時代門市

Hotel Resonance Taipei store, Bao’an store, Taipei Municipal store, Neihu Minquan store, Banqiao Station store, Zhongqing store, Nanjing Jianguo store, Banqiao Shuangshi store, Changhua Zhongshan store, Luodong store, Zhubei Ziqiang store, Yongkang store, Danhai store, Jieshou store, Jia-yi store, 101 Collection store, Taoyuan Arts and Culture store, Bo’ai Hua-hsia store, Kaohsiung Dream Mall store