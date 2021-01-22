Hsiao among Bloomberg’s ‘Eight Important People to Watch in 2021’

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Bloomberg Businessweek on Friday released the list of “Eight of the Most Important People to Watch in 2021” which features Taiwan’s representative to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

The top Taiwanese official in Washington, who was invited to attend the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, won praise for her key role in “stabilizing Taiwan-U.S. relations.”

From an American judge to a Peruvian soccer-star-turned-politician, these are some people we’ll be seeing more of in 2021. https://t.co/YRVFUPUtYG — Businessweek (@BW) January 21, 2021

According to Bloomberg Businessweek, the 49-year-old former legislator has been carrying out various important actions since she became the 15th representative to the United States in July 2020.

Among other highlights, she has written articles and received interviews in an effort to make the pro-Taiwan Trump administration promote bilateral ties.

Hsiao also spoke to Antony Blinken, the incoming U.S. Secretary of State nominee, a few days ago, hoping that after Biden took office, Taiwan-US relations would continue to strive.

Honored to represent the people and government of Taiwan here at the inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris. pic.twitter.com/KSatj8vIln — Bi-khim Hsiao 蕭美琴 (@bikhim) January 20, 2021

Bloomberg Businessweek believes Hsiao Bi-khim will play a key role in maintaining U.S. support for Taiwan at a time when China is actively alienating President Biden and President Tsai Ing-wen.

In Bloomberg Businessweek’s “2021 List of 8 Important People Worth Attention,” the other seven people who were also nominated include Taiwan-born U.S. Trade Representative-designate Katherine Tai, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Also, Peruvian presidential candidate George Forsyth, U.S. District of Columbia District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Israeli New Hope Party leader Gideon Sa’ar and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-designate Michael Regan are featured in the Bloomberg Businessweek’s article.