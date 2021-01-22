Taiwan reports 2 local, 6 imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 local and 6 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally to 881.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the local cases are a 90-year-old patient (case 881) previously attended to by case 852, a nurse, and a woman in her sixties (case 882) who had been taking care of case 881.

According to the CECC, case 881 had been hospitalized earlier in January for an illness and was tested on Jan. 11, with the results coming back negative.

He had been under the care of case 852 between Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, and was released from the hospital on Jan. 15.

Due to the confirmed infection of case 852, he had been asked to self-quarantine as a possible contact on Jan. 16, and was hospitalized again on Jan. 21 due to an unrelated illness.

After undergoing checkups, he was found to be nursing a fever and suffered from pulmonary infiltrations.

He was immediately tested and self-isolated in the hospital; the infection was confirmed today.

Case 881 was residing with three other family members at the time of his infection, with two being his main caretakers. They had been listed as contacts of case 852 and were tested on Jan. 17 and both tests came back negative.

The other family member was primarily caring for the dietary needs of case 881 and was tested as a contact on Jan. 21; her infection was confirmed today.

Meanwhile, six other imported COVID-19 cases were reported today, entering from the Republic of Cameroon in Africa, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Case 875 is an expat from Cameroon in his thirties who traveled to his home country in December, 2020.

He returned to Taiwan on Jan. 5 and submitted negative test results prior to boarding his flight.

He was immediately placed under quarantine upon arrival and no relative symptoms have been detected.

As he was planning to return to work, he was tested again on Jan. 20 when his quarantine period ended and the infection was confirmed today.

No possible contacts have been listed as he had been isolated during quarantine, the CECC said.

Case 876 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who traveled to Indonesia in August 2020 and developed symptoms such as sore throat and abnormal sense of smell.

He self-medicated and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 19 with a negative test results taken 3 days prior to boarding.

Upon landing, he alerted health authorities to his pre-existing conditions and was tested at the airport; the infection was confirmed today.

Eight passengers seated within two rows of him are now under quarantine, while 9 cabin crew members are being asked to practice self-health management.

Case 877, 878, 879 and 880 are all migrant workers, with three from Indonesia and one from the Philippines (case 878).

Around 20 to 30 years of age, they arrived in Taiwan on Jan. 7 and submitted negative test results as per the requirement.

All four are asymptomatic and were tested on Jan. 20 when their quarantine periods ended; the infections were confirmed today.

No possible contacts have been listed as well, as all were under quarantine prior to testing positive for the virus.

As of press time, 881 cases have been confirmed so far, including 774 imported cases, 68 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 777 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.