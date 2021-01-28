Taiwan confirms 2 more imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 2 imported COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the tally to 895.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the imported cases are from the U.S. and Germany.

Case 895 is a Taiwanese man in his twenties who had traveled to the U.S. in October 2020 and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 24.

He submitted negative test results and was placed under quarantine when he arrived home.

He reported an abnormal sense of smell a day later and was tested by health authorities afterwards to which the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have tracked down 24 possible contacts, with 11 under quarantine and the rest required to practice self-health management.

The other imported case (case 896) is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who was in Germany for education purposes in August 2020 and later returned to Taiwan on Jan. 22.

He also submitted the required documents beforehand and was placed under quarantine when he landed.

However, virus-related symptoms developed on Jan. 25 and 26, which alerted health authorities to administer a test on case 896.

His infection was confirmed today.

As case 896 had been living alone during his quarantine, no other possible contacts have been listed, the CECC added.

As of press time, 895 cases have been confirmed so far, including 785 imported cases, 71 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 809 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.