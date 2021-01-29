法國人第一次自己做蛋餅！網友讚：可以在台開早餐店 | French YouTuber makes Taiwanese breakfast for the first time

【看CP學英文】法籍YouTuber費艾力目前人在法國，曾來台灣的他，居家隔離期間太想念台灣早餐，決定挑戰在家DIY製作蛋餅、蔥油餅，懷念一下寶島的美食。

French YouTuber Alex, also known by his Chinese name “Fei Ai Li” has been to Taiwan several times to learn Chinese. Currently living in France, he misses Taiwanese breakfast so much that he decided to take on the challenge of making a Taiwanese omelet and scallion pancakes at home.

費艾力上月才從台灣飛回法國，然而，因在法國買不到台式早餐，熱愛美食的他決定自己買材料，挑戰從零到有全手工製作。

He bought the ingredients and made his own breakfast from scratch because he couldn’t get a Taiwanese breakfast in France.

必要食材包括麵粉、鹽巴、水、蔥。影片中，費艾力先是把麵粉、水到入鍋中攪拌，麵團成形後壓扁再放入煎鍋。

The necessary ingredients include flour, salt, water and scallion. In the video, Alex first pours flour and water into the bowl, stirs, and then flattens the dough.

Then, he puts the flat dough into the frying pan.

餅皮煎得恰到好處後再加上火腿、起司、蛋，待起司溶化後捲起來起鍋，就完成了熱騰騰美味蛋餅!

Next, he adds ham, cheese and eggs after the crust is fried to perfection, then roll it up when the cheese is melted.

費艾力吃了一口，比出大拇指直說：「好吃。」他表示，法國火腿與台灣嘗起來不太一樣，但整體搭配起來與台灣的口味一樣。

Alex took a bite and said, “Tasty.” He said that French ham tastes different from Taiwan, but the overall combination is the same as Taiwan’s taste.

「我可以回台灣開早餐店了。」費艾力吃得津津有味，一邊說道。接著，他躍躍欲試準備做蔥油餅。

“I can go back to Taiwan and start a breakfast business,” he said with a satisfying smile. Next, he tries his hand at making scallion pancakes.

他分享道，第一次來台時，他以為蛋餅與蔥油餅是一樣的東西。兩種製作材料也大同小異，費艾力先是將沸水倒入麵粉，再加入冷水，蓋住大鍋靜置30分鐘。

He shared that when he first came to Taiwan, he thought Taiwanese omelet and scallion pancake were the same things because the two ingredients are similar.

First, he pours boiling water over the flour, then adds cold water and leaves the pot covered for 30 minutes.

30分鐘後，麵團變大，他將其切等分，加入蔥段，揉麵團並將其撫平後，鋪上一層橄欖油。他將麵團放在有油的鍋中小火煎，最後淋上醬油，金黃酥脆的蔥油餅就完成了。

After 30 minutes, when the dough is ready, he cuts it into equal parts, adds the green onions, kneads the dough and smooths it out. And then he spreads a layer of olive oil on it.

He fries them in a pan with oil over low heat. As the scallion pancake is ready on the plate, he adds some soy sauce to it.

嘗了一口，費艾力不禁大讚：「超好吃，外酥內軟，鹹度也剛剛好。」

After taking a bite, Alex praised, “It’s tasty, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and just the right amount of salty.”

影片最後，他歡迎觀眾提供下一道料理建議，盼能做更多美味台式料理與大家分享，在疫情期間用美食溫暖大家的心。

At the end of the video, he welcomes the audience’s suggestions for the next dish and expresses hope to make more delicious Taiwanese dishes to share with everyone and warm their hearts with food during the pandemic.

