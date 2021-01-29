Taiwan to ban eating, drinking on all trains, effective from Feb. 1: MOTC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC, 交通部) announced Friday a ban on food and drinks in all public transportations, effective from Feb. 1.

If people need to drink water, take medicine, or breastfeed their child, they should wear a mask as soon as possible after eating, MOTC said.

On Thursday, MOTC announced the cancelation of non-reserved seats on High-Speed Rail (HSR, 台灣高鐵) trains from Feb. 8-16.

The move came in response to the rise in locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, MOTC said, adding that HSR is expected to offer the extra 467,000 seats for travelers to meet surging demand during the Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will also limit the number of standing tickets sold, with a maximum of 120 tickets per train and 15 tickets per car while local trains (區間車) will operate the same as the Taipei Metro.

As of Wednesday evening, the booking rate for the HSR was about 58 percent, a decrease of 5 percent year-on-year, according to MOTC’s statistics.

If any additional trains are added, they will offer reserved-seats only, the MOTC added. Also, due to the pandemic, the MOTC expects that the traffic on highways would hike during the CNY holiday.

MOTC Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said he has urged both the TRA and HSR to increase the number of trains under the premise of keeping the carriages not too crowded for the sake of epidemic prevention.