Taiwan reports 4 imported infections, no local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no local cases and 4 imported COVID-19 case on Friday, bringing the tally to 899.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the imported cases are from the Philippines and South Africa.

Case 897, 898 and 899 are migrant workers from the Philippines in their thirties, who traveled to Taiwan on Jan. 14.

They submitted negative test results and were tested again on Jan. 27 when their quarantine period ended. Their infections were confirmed today and all three are asymptomatic.

No possible contacts have been listed, Chen added.

Meanwhile, case 900 is a Taiwanese man in his sixties, who traveled to South Africa to visit family in October 2020.

He submitted negative test results prior to boarding his flight home and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 12.

However, he soon reported experiencing symptoms such as sore throats, a stuffy nose and coughs on Jan. 19 during his quarantine.

After self-medicating, he reported the symptoms to health authorities on Jan. 24 but claimed that his symptoms have subsided.

When his quarantine period ended on Jan. 27, he was tested again and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC has tracked down one possible contact so far (a family member) and they are currently asked to practice self-health management as they had been living on different floors.

As of press time, 899 cases have been confirmed so far, including 789 imported cases, 71 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 7 people died, 813 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.