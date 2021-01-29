French YouTuber makes Taiwanese breakfast for the first time

TAIPEI (The China Post) — French YouTuber Alex, also known by his Chinese name “Fei Ai Li” has been to Taiwan several times to learn Chinese. Currently living in France, he misses Taiwanese breakfast so much that he decided to take on the challenge of making a Taiwanese omelet and scallion pancakes at home.

費艾力上月才從台灣飛回法國，然而，因在法國買不到台式早餐，熱愛美食的他決定自己買材料，挑戰從零到有全手工製作。

He bought the ingredients and made his own breakfast from scratch because he couldn’t get a Taiwanese breakfast in France.

必要食材包括麵粉、鹽巴、水、蔥。影片中，費艾力先是把麵粉、水到入鍋中攪拌，麵團成形後壓扁再放入煎鍋。

The necessary ingredients include flour, salt, water and scallion. In the video, Alex first pours flour and water into the bowl, stirs, and then flattens the dough.

Then, he puts the flat dough into the frying pan.

Next, he adds ham, cheese and eggs after the crust is fried to perfection, then roll it up when the cheese is melted.

Alex took a bite and said, “Tasty.” He said that French ham tastes different from Taiwan, but the overall combination is the same as Taiwan’s taste.

“I can go back to Taiwan and start a breakfast business,” he said with a satisfying smile. Next, he tries his hand at making scallion pancakes.

He shared that when he first came to Taiwan, he thought Taiwanese omelet and scallion pancake were the same things because the two ingredients are similar.

First, he pours boiling water over the flour, then adds cold water and leaves the pot covered for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, when the dough is ready, he cuts it into equal parts, adds the green onions, kneads the dough and smooths it out. And then he spreads a layer of olive oil on it.

He fries them in a pan with oil over low heat. As the scallion pancake is ready on the plate, he adds some soy sauce to it.

After taking a bite, Alex praised, “It’s tasty, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and just the right amount of salty.”

At the end of the video, he welcomes the audience’s suggestions for the next dish and expresses hope to make more delicious Taiwanese dishes to share with everyone and warm their hearts with food during the pandemic.

