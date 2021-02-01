Taiwanese actor Rhydian Vaughan surprises fans by announcing second child

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese-British actor Rhydian Vaughan (鳳小岳) announced on Facebook that he is going to have a second child.

The Monga (2010) hunk shared a photo of his 4-year-old son on Sunday by writing, “I missed the cute look of my son when he was little.”

“When I become a father, I realize that I can never go back to experience the child’s growth process,” he wrote.

The 32-year-old actor ended by saying: “This kid is going to be a big brother.”

Vaughan married his girlfriend, Jessie Hong (洪喆君) in 2016, and then gave birth to a son.

Vaughan is best known for his performances in the films Monga (艋舺), Girlfriend, Boyfriend (女朋友。男朋友) and Winds of September (九降風).