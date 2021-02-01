Urban legend of ‘Minxiong Haunted House’ to hit the big screen

TAIPEI (The China Post) — After last year’s “The Bridge Curse” (女鬼橋) became the top-grossing Taiwanese horror film, “Minxiong Haunted House” (民雄鬼屋), one of the most famous ruins in southern Taiwan, is expected to be completed and hit the big screen later this year.

The Minxiong Liu Family Historic Home is located near the Yijian Mountain Cemetery in Minxiong Township, Chiayi County, southwestern Taiwan.

The old house, built in 1929, is a 3-story baroque style building with red brick walls, which looks gorgeous and elegant from the outside.

Steven Liu (劉楓棋), producer of the romance hit “Do You Love Me As I Love You” (2020, 可不可以，你也剛好喜歡我), said that the film is expected to be completed this year and the cast is kept secret for the time being to retain a sense of mystery.

He hoped this film would help the audience understand the true nature of human kindness and evil behind the legend.

Liu added that the horror film would bring an entirely different psychic experience to the viewers.