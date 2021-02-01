影／外國母女翻唱《千里之外》　中文美聲網友秒被圈粉 | American mother-daughter duo wows Taiwanese with ‘Far Away’ rendition

【看CP學英文】外國人翻唱台灣的歌曲不是件簡單的事情，咬字不僅要清晰，「ㄓㄔㄕㄖㄦ」捲舌音等更是難唸，來自美國的雪蓮，不僅外型亮麗，歌聲也很甜美。先前她找來了媽媽一起合唱天王周杰倫的經典曲目《千里之外》，中文發音不僅標準、音色甜美外，歌曲演繹充滿感情，讓網友紛紛直喊「聽完秒圈粉」。

It’s not often members of the foreign community try to cover Taiwan songs as certain words and sounds can be quite hard to pronounce.

JJ (雪蓮) is a singer from the U.S. who recently invited her mother to sing a duet with her, covering Taiwanese pop singer, Jay Chou’s classic “Far Away” (千里之外).

Not only are their pronunciations immaculate, but both brought about incredible emotional depth to the song, leading to social media users declaring themselves “fans” just after one song.

YouTube頻道「JJsings」的雪蓮，在頻道時常分享自己與母親的翻唱影片，中文、粵語、台語等歌曲，兩位演繹都十分動人，因此吸引不少網友追蹤訂閱。近日雪莉分享與母親一起合唱《千里之外》影片，超標準的中文美聲讓網友聽完秒融化，紛紛大讚「字正腔圓，人美歌甜，兩位都是！」、「這發音超標準！」、「聽完秒被圈粉。」

JJ’s YouTube channel “JJsings” usually sees the mother-daughter duo covering Chinese, Yue and Taiwanese songs, with both talented singers having garnered the applause and praise of many social media users.

The most recent video of “Far Away” has since been commended by fans as having the “best pronunciation”, while many others lauded them as “beautiful with the voice of angels.”