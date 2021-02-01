Taiwan reports 1 imported infection from Japan, no local COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no local cases and 1 imported COVID-19 case on Monday, bringing the tally to 912.

Speaking at a press conference, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said the imported case (case 913) is a Taiwanese man in his thirties who recently returned from Japan.

He traveled to Japan in early January 2020 and as one of his colleagues had been infected with the virus, he was tested on Dec. 25 and the results came back positive, to which he was subsequently placed under quarantine.

After testing negative for a second time on Dec. 29, he was released from the hospital on Jan. 1, 2021 and tested five more times between Jan. 2 to Jan.6, all of which came back negative.

Case 913 returned to Taiwan on Jan. 9 and alerted health authorities of having previously tested positive in Japan.

He was tested twice at the airport and was asked to quarantine on Jan. 11 after the results came back negative.

After his quarantine period ended, case 913 was asked to practice self-health management on Jan. 24 but reported having experienced symptoms including coughs, runny nose and an upset stomach 5 days later.

He was tested again soon after and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC have tracked down one possible contact with regards to the case, and they are currently under self-health management.

As of press time, 912 cases have been confirmed so far, including 798 imported cases, 75 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, two cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 8 people died, 830 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.