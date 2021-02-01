影／廣東「走繩運動」席捲全球　專家曝兩撇步教你克服恐懼｜Experts unveil two steps to overcome fear while ‘slacklining’

【看CP學英文】在中國廣東省珠海市中，「走繩運動」是一項流行的極限運動，很多人將它視為一項有趣的休閒活動。

In Zhuhai (珠海), Guangdong Province of China, “slacklining” is a popular extreme sport that many take part in as a fun, leisure activity.

攀岩愛好者經常透過走繩來鍛鍊自己的平衡感，因為尼龍的繩帶具有很好的彈性，這也讓運動員好控制擺動，成功走到繩子的另一端。

Rock climbers use slacklines to improve their balance as the nylon webbing provides great bounce, enabling athletes to control the swing and walk across it.

走繩運動員Shi Hailin表示走繩「最有吸引力」的地方在於他能夠獲得滿足感。「往上一個高度或是往上一個長度；你每次進步所收穫的那種滿足。」

According to slackline athlete, Shi Hailin, “the most attractive part” of the sport is gaining satisfaction from “being able to unlimitedly challenge” himself with either a new height or a new distance.

至於害怕墜落的恐懼該如何剋服，Shi Hailin建議「提醒自己不要想像自己會掉下去，或是距離有多高。

As for looking past the fear of falling, Shi Hailin suggests that challengers should avoid “calculating the height” or even think about falling.

「你只要去想做好你每一次的呼吸，做好你當下的每一步。」

“Adjust your breath and focus on your step,” Shi said.

他也大力反駁大家認為極限運動就是拿命在冒險。

Shi also strongly refutes the common notion that extreme sports equates to putting your own life at risk.

相反地，Shi Hailin解釋道：「我所認為的極限運動是說在確保你安全的前提下，挑戰自稱的一個身體跟心裡極限。」

“I think extreme sport physically and mentally changes you with the premise that you are safe,” Shi explained.

自2014年起，中國每年都會舉辦全球走繩比賽。

Since 2014, China has annually hosted a global slackline championship.