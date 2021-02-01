身上隨時飄散麵包香！新加坡「布里歐洗手乳」顛覆感官 | Bakery in Singapore launches ‘brioche-scented’ handwash

【看CP學英文】你希望你的指縫間隨時飄散麵包香嗎？新加坡知名連鎖烘焙坊中峇魯麵包坊最新推出的「麵包香味」洗手乳就能實現你的願望。

Do you want the scent of bread to waft through your fingers at all times? Singapore’s leading bakery chain, Tiong Bahru Bakery’s newly launched “bread-scented” hand wash will make your wish come true.

主打法式麵包的烘焙連鎖店繼2017年推出口香糖洗手乳，近日再宣布推出「布里歐麵包香味洗手乳」。

The bakery chain, which specializes in French bread, has recently announced the release of “Brioche Scented Hand Wash” that smells just like its brioche bread, following the launch of chewing gum hand wash in 2017.

根據官網產品介紹，麵包口味洗手乳帶有麵包、焦糖、香草的甜味。介紹寫道：「帶著你最愛的麵包店香氣回家，包準香到讓你忍不住想吃下去(拜託別這麼做！)。」

每罐「布里歐 N°5洗手乳」定價新加坡幣26.5元 (約新台幣558元)。

According to the Tiong Bahru Bakery’s website, foam handwash that contains notes of warm bread, burnt sugar, vanilla, and caramel, is priced at S$26.50 (NT$558) per bottle.

The introduction reads: “Bring your favorite bakery home in a bottle that smells good enough to eat. (Please don’t!)”

除了麵包香氣，洗手乳外觀設計致敬法國精品香奈兒的經典香水 N°5。

In addition to the bread scent, the design of the hand lotion pays homage to the French boutique Chanel’s classic fragrance N°5.

麵包店創辦人 Cynthia Chua表示，這款洗手乳以創新方式呈現，將美味的奶油裝入瓶中，滿足人們的感官需求，同時也向世界最具代表性的品牌致敬。

Cynthia Chua, the owner of the bakery, said: “Brioche N°5” is a novel way of bottling up all that buttery goodness in a treat for the senses while paying homage to one of the world’s most iconic perfumes.

「布里歐 N°5洗手乳」目前在實體店面、線上門市均有販售。

“Brioche N°5 Hand Wash” is currently available in physical stores and online stores.

中峇魯麵包坊創立於2012年，目前在新加坡有6間門市。

Tiong Bahru Bakery was founded in 2012 and currently has 6 outlets in Singapore.