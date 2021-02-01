Broadcaster could be fined if chairman elected as KMT head: NCC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The National Communications Commission (NCC, 國家通訊傳播委員會) said on Monday that the Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC, 中國廣播公司), a popular radio station, could be fined if BCC Chairman Chao Shao-kang (趙少康) is elected as the Kuomintang (KMT, 國民黨) chairman.

The official statement came in response to Chao’s earlier announcement that day that he would apply for reinstating his position as a KMT member while saying that he would not rule out running for the KMT chairmanship in the future.

The NCC said that according to Article 5-1 of the “Cable Radio and Television Act,” the government, political parties, financial groups and trustees established by their donations are not allowed to directly or indirectly invest in private radio and television businesses.

Government party staff, government officials and elected public officials are not allowed to invest in radio and television businesses.

If Chao is elected chairman of the KMT Party in his capacity as chairman of the BCC, he must sell all his shares first to become eligible.

Otherwise, the BCC may violate the “Cable Radio and Television Act” and may be fined between NT$200,000 and NT$2 million according to regulations.

He will also be ordered to make corrections within a time limit. If he fails to make corrections within the time limit, he may be punished on a case-by-case basis.