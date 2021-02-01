Taiwan actress Joey Wong, 54, still looks gorgeous in recent photo

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A photo of Hong Kong-based Taiwanese actress Joey Wong (王祖賢) has won praise from her fans on Chinese social media Weibo on Sunday, one day after her 54th birthday.

Social media users also commented on her response to a link to a pornographic advertisement, which many found very funny.

While reading fans’ messages, Wong came across a link to some advertisement.

The picture shows a woman with only one bath towel covering her body while posing in a sexy way.

In response to the ad Wong said: “Who is this? Girls shouldn’t do this. Please put on your clothes; it will be fine. Amitabha! ”

Her fans then replied: “This is a porn ad, just ignore it! ”

Wong has become popular across Asia with the roles of “Nie Xiaoqian” (聶小倩) in the film “A Chinese Ghost Story” (1987, 倩女幽魂).

She faded out of the screen a few years later and now lives in Canada to devote herself to Buddhism.