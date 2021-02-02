Century-old factory turned into Harry Potter’s world

By Shelly Yang, The China Post, Taiwan |
Tainan "Ten Drum Cultural Village" opened the first "Magic Factory" in Taiwan on New Year's Day 2021.   (Courtesy of @hueichiux/@emily0920/Instagram)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Attention Harry Potter fans! Tainan “Ten Drum Cultural Village” opened the first “Magic Factory” in Taiwan on New Year’s Day.   

The building’s wooden interior creates a Hogwarts-like atmosphere, attracting countless people to pay a visit and take some #Instaworthy pictures.   

Located in Rende District, the Ten Drum Cultural Village covers 7.5-hectare of Asia’s first drum-themed international art village.  

On New Year’s Day, the second floor of the century-old sugar factory was transformed into a magical space.   

The picture-perfect scenes include a magic corridor, huge windows, a flying broom, with all kinds of magical elements.  

The picture-perfect scenes include a magic corridor, huge windows, a flying broom, with all kinds of magical elements. (Courtesy of @jennifer.tww/Instagram)
What’s more? During the Chinese New Year period, from Feb. 12-16, you can enjoy a series of drum performances for the 2021 Ten Drum Festival.  

Incorporating Ten Drum’s original Taiwanese drum music, the Ten Drum Cultural Village is Asia’s first drum-themed international art village.

Thrilling yet fun facilities such as the skywalk, the 7-meter-tall Speedwheel, sky swings and rock climbing are all available in the village. 

How to get there ：No. 326, Wenhua Rd., Rende Dist., Tainan City 

 