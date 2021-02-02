Century-old factory turned into Harry Potter’s world

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Attention Harry Potter fans! Tainan “Ten Drum Cultural Village” opened the first “Magic Factory” in Taiwan on New Year’s Day.

The building’s wooden interior creates a Hogwarts-like atmosphere, attracting countless people to pay a visit and take some #Instaworthy pictures.

Located in Rende District, the Ten Drum Cultural Village covers 7.5-hectare of Asia’s first drum-themed international art village.

On New Year’s Day, the second floor of the century-old sugar factory was transformed into a magical space.

The picture-perfect scenes include a magic corridor, huge windows, a flying broom, with all kinds of magical elements.

What’s more? During the Chinese New Year period, from Feb. 12-16, you can enjoy a series of drum performances for the 2021 Ten Drum Festival.

Incorporating Ten Drum’s original Taiwanese drum music, the Ten Drum Cultural Village is Asia’s first drum-themed international art village.

Thrilling yet fun facilities such as the skywalk, the 7-meter-tall Speedwheel, sky swings and rock climbing are all available in the village.