祖父輩的童年回憶！北京劇團致力復甦皮影戲 | Beijing troupe bent on keeping shadow play alive

皮影戲是一項中國傳統民間藝術，採用手工皮偶進行表演，在表演者精心操作皮偶舉手投足下，生動的情緒被活靈活現地呈現在觀眾面前。然而，儘管擁有2000多年悠久的歷史，隨著皮影戲產業人越來越少，這項藝術也面臨傳承困境。

Shadow play is an ancient traditional Chinese folk art that uses hand-made puppets as actors for storytelling. With performers carefully orchestrating every motion of the puppets, vibrant emotions are expressed in front of the audience.

Despite a history of more than 2,000 years, the unique form of art is struggling to stay alive, with very few people still in the business.

據統計，現在在北京仍懂皮影工藝的人僅60至70人，並且只有少於10人會唱傳統皮影歌曲。而在全中國，只有不到2,000人在皮影戲產業工作。

Reports suggest that there are only 60 or 70 people in Beijing who are still in the business of shadow puppet play and less than 10 people can sing the traditional shadow play songs.

Across China, there would be no more than 2,000 artists at present who are still engaged in this form of theatre.

龍在天皮影戲表演劇團在2006年於北京海淀區（Haidian）成立，該劇團內有66位皮影戲表演者，年齡從18歲至40歲皆有。他們每週末都表演，戲劇規模從1個皮偶到數十個皮偶不等，希望能讓這項傳統繼續傳承下去。

Located in Haidian district of Beijing, Long Zai Tian Shadow Puppet Troupe was founded in 2006. With 66 actors aged 18 to 40, hailing from 18 different provinces across China.

They hold performances every weekend, using anywhere from one to a dozen or more puppets for a play, hoping to keep the tradition alive.

該劇團的皮影戲藝術家 Lu De-feng 分享製作皮偶的過程。他表示，皮偶用牛皮製成，選料是一大關鍵，若是選得不好將直接影響表演效果。在畫好皮偶後，把草稿放到牛皮上然後按形狀雕刻。接下來則是上色，最後將皮偶的不同部分組裝在一起。

Lu De-feng, one of the artists from the troupe, explained the process of making the puppets.

He said that selecting the right cow leather is crucial, if you don’t choose it well, it will directly affect the shadow play. After drawing the image, one should place it on the leather and then carve it.

He said that coloring is the next step. Whichever color you need, you should paint it on this shadow puppet. Then it is binding, where you assemble the parts you’ve made.

他也表示，表演時，為了展現這些皮偶角色美麗的造型和個性，要盡可能把皮偶靠近於屏幕。

He also pointed out that, when performing, we should convey the spirit and beautiful appearance of these characters, and place the shadow puppets close to the screen.

Lu De-feng表示，皮影戲活在我們的父輩、祖輩的童年回憶中，如果我們不致力發揚這項工藝讓更多人知道，很多人可能都不曉得現在還有皮影戲。

Lu De-feng said that our parents and grandparents were only able to see the shadow play in their childhood. If we don’t carry this on so that more people understand it, they won’t know the art is still alive.