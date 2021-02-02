35 officials stationed abroad have contracted COVID-19: MOFA

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said on Tuesday that a total of 35 officials stationed abroad have contracted the COVID-19 virus, with 24 recovered.

Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) confirmed the details at Tuesday’s regular press briefing, explaining that of the 11 people who have not recovered, eight have no symptoms while three only have mild ones.

As of press time, they are all isolated at home according to the relevant pandemic regulations of their respective host countries, Ou said.

Ou added that their medical insurance will cover for their vaccination fees as they are on overseas duties. Any additional fees will be covered by MOFA, she continued.

The MOFA will cooperate with the instructions given by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) and will keep in close contact with foreign agencies and officials stationed in Taiwan.

When vaccines are available in Taiwan, all official personnel abroad will also be eligible for receiving the vaccine, Ou said.

As of Tuesday’s morning tally, at least 2,235,401 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus worldwide, while around 13,333,479 have confirmed infections.