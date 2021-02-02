Taiwan confirms 3 imported cases, no local infections, tally at 915

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no local infections but three imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 915.

The three cases are from the U.S., Japan and the Philippines, the CECC said.

Case 914 is a Taiwanese woman in her sixties who traveled to the U.S. for work in September 2020, and returned to Taiwan on Jan. 30.

She submitted negative test results taken three days prior to boarding, and alerted health authorities after disembarking the plane of related symptoms.

She was subsequently tested at the airport, though the results came back negative.

Case 914 was tested again on Feb. 1, and the infection was confirmed today.

The CECC listed 17 possible contacts who were seated within two rows of her. They are currently all under quarantine.

Case 915 is a Japanese man in his fifties who traveled to Taiwan for work on Jan. 15. He submitted all the required documents and was placed under quarantine in a hotel.

He is asymptomatic and the infection was confirmed on Jan. 30, after being tested twice following the end of his quarantine period.

Two possible contacts have since been listed and are both under quarantine.

The last imported case reported Tuesday was case 916, a Taiwanese man in his twenties.

He traveled to the Philippines for study in January 2020, and returned on Jan. 26 after submitting negative test results.

However, he soon began experiencing symptoms, such as a sore throat and coughs, on Jan. 28 and 29; he immediately reported his symptoms to health authorities on Jan. 31 and was tested a day later.

The infection was confirmed today, and the CECC has tracked down 35 possible contacts, including passengers on the same flight and staff of the quarantine hotel he was staying at.

Among the 35 possible contacts, 9 have been asked to quarantine while the rest are practicing self-health management.

As of press time, 915 cases have been confirmed so far, including 801 imported cases, 75 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, two cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case and 1 case (case 530) which later tested negative.

Among the confirmed cases, 8 people died, 832 were released from quarantine, and the rest are under quarantine.