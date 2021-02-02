Chao Shao-kang says ‘never say never’ about future plans

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — Media personality Chao Shao-kang (趙少康) on Tuesday responded to speculations about his eventual bid to become chairman of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), a city or county chief (2022) or Taiwan president (2024), saying “never say never.”

Asked by Chinese-language media if his return to the opposition was meant to increase his profile in an eventual presidential bid, Chao stressed that he has achieved “brilliant results” in the past and no one in the opposition can “catch up” with him.

“My return will for sure improve my profile and the competitiveness of the Kuomintang unless they try to stop me in various ways,” he added.

Chao believes that he will play an auxiliary role in the next local elections for mayors and city council members slated at the end of 2022.

“The key is 2024, which is the most important (year),” Chao said. “Even if you are the party chairman, you can consider 2022 and 2024. There is no conflict.”

Chao, who is currently chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC, 中國廣播公司), announced a day earlier that he submitted an application to resume his KMT membership.

However, the opposition party immediately responded that he is not eligible to run for party chairman in July.

Per KMT regulations, a candidate has to have joined the party for a minimum of one year before running for chairmanship. He must also have previously held the post of KMT central standing committee member or central executive committee member.