Stefanie Sun misses Taiwanese food very much

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun (Sun Yanzi, 孫燕姿) updated local media on things going on in her life in a video interview on Monday.

Sun shared that after the coronavirus outbreak, she was busy writing songs, creating, exercising, drawing and even having a haircut.

The 42-year-old singer said that she has been more involved in her life and had more inspiration, so she started her creating again.

Sun shared that the suspension of flying around the world has increased the time she spends with her family.

Her children are very relieved to see her every day, Sun said, adding that she has tried her best to make time every week to have dinner with her Dutch husband Nadim.

As she had stayed in Taiwan for a long time before, she added that she missed Taiwan very much and wanted to eat Taiwanese delicacies, such as hot pot, small sausage in large sausage, braised pork rice, and more.

Last week, Sun surprised her fans by dropping a new song, “What remains” (餘額).

Sun was surprised to find that Mayday’s (五月天) lead singer A-shin (阿信) commented on her good news.

In response to A’shin’s reply, she said: “What a great surprise!”