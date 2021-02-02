Taiwan won’t be the last to receive vaccines: Minister Chen Shih-chung

TAIPEI (The China Post/ANN) — As Taiwan still hasn’t received COVID-19 vaccines, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reassured the public on Tuesday, stressing that “we will not be the last.”

Speaking during a routine press conference, Chen admitted that there are all kinds of possibilities, but he stressed that Taiwan will not be the last country to receive vaccines from major vaccine suppliers.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) is doing everything it can to secure them, he said.

Meanwhile, Chen dismissed rumors that political powers may be in play in securing vaccine supplies, stressing that vaccine manufacturers have their own strategy.

The CECC will talk to relevant authorized units in sequence to avoid difficulties, he said, adding that the CECC will notify the public immediately if there are any updates on this matter.