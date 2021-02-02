Jam Hsiao shares inspiration behind new movie theme song

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Singer Jam Hsiao (蕭敬騰) shared his inspiration for writing the theme song of the romance film “A Trip with Your Wife” (跟你老婆去旅行) on Tuesday.

The popular artist made the comment while attending a press conference in Taipei with the movie’s leading actors Bryan Chang (張書豪) and Rhydian Vaughan (鳳小岳).

Speaking of the theme song “Imperfect Me,” the 33-year-old singer said that he immediately wrote the theme song after he finished watching the movie.

“Basically after watching the movie, I felt that I could hand over the song (later) that night,” he said.

Asked about this year’s plan, he said: “This year, we should understand the current situation. Many things cannot be done. We hope that the pandemic will subside soon so that everyone can live a good life. ”

Last year, Hsiao announced the postponement for his concert at Taipei Arena (台北小巨蛋) due to the pandemic.

“There are new arrangements this year, but whether they will be postponed depends on the situation. The schedule will be put on hold and the deposit will be paid first,” he concluded.